Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen

2929 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2929 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
key fob access
pet friendly
2929 E 2nd Ave - Property Id: 125997

Elevator, Short Term Lease, Walkout Balconies, Direct-to-Door Package Delivery, On-site dog wash, Kombucha on Tap!, Private parking garage with reserved spaces, 100% Non-smoking environment, private access to every floor, Pet Friendly Living, Complimentary On-Site Bike Storage, Controlled entry, On-site Business Center, State-Of-The-Art Siedle Video Security Systems, On-site executive conference room, On-Site Concierge Services, Keyless Entry With Electronic Key Fobs.

Pets - Max 2 allowed, One time Fee $400.00, Rent $40.00
Restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
**With few exceptions, all amenities are available with each floor plan
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have any available units?
2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have?
Some of 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen currently offering any rent specials?
2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen is pet friendly.
Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen offer parking?
Yes, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen offers parking.
Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have a pool?
No, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen does not have a pool.
Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have accessible units?
No, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 E 2nd Ave The Aspen has units with dishwashers.
