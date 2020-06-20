2922 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211 Jefferson Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Highlands Rental - Great Highlands rental with granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Easy access to downtown and I-25. Enjoy living near restaurants, farmers markets and street fairs? Then this one is for you!
(RLNE3297256)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have any available units?
2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2922 W. 24th Ave. Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.