2918 Wyandot Street

2918 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2918 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW LEASED and no longer available! Gorgeous Fully Furnished Home in Sizzling Hot LoHi!

AVAILABILITY DATE: January 10th, 2019 (no earlier move in dates available) Move in anytime between 10 JAN - 10 FEB.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/749980?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* FULL FURNISHED! All furniture pictures remains at property at no extra charge. There is no option to lease this property unfurnished.
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Lower Highlands neighborhood
* Numerous updates
* Huge master bath with soaking tub!
* Washer and dryer included
* Private fenced back yard with built-in gas grill
* Detached 2 car garage

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: Yes (no option to rent home unfurnished)
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central AC.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/749980?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

