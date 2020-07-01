2901 Wyandot Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to the Highlands. The best neighborhood in Denver. This neighborhood offers so much eclectic contemporary and classic architecture. Live in a community that has the right balance of dining, shopping, and proximity to downtown with an inviting neighborhood feel.



This rental home has so much to offer. Start with the gated community entrance and garage parking spot. Move onto to the private courtyard and fountain and then to the living space. The open kitchen layout is a great place to host and gather around the large kitchen island or cozy up next to the gas fireplace. There are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms with large closets and a separate laundry room. There is also a small deck off of the master bedroom to poke out and see when things are heating up at the brewery.



Why even use your car? Walk to food, coffee, drinks, pilates, salon and anything else you can imagine. If you're the adventurous type easily jump on I-25 or I-70 in heartbeat for some out of town fun.



Thank you for your interest in this lovely rental home. We would look forward to partnering with you for a pleasurable tenant experience. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com.



We are looking for a 12 month lease. Damage deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets welcome with owner approval, pet screening, and one time pet fee.