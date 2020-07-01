All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

2901 Wyandot Street

2901 Wyandot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Wyandot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to the Highlands. The best neighborhood in Denver. This neighborhood offers so much eclectic contemporary and classic architecture. Live in a community that has the right balance of dining, shopping, and proximity to downtown with an inviting neighborhood feel.

This rental home has so much to offer. Start with the gated community entrance and garage parking spot. Move onto to the private courtyard and fountain and then to the living space. The open kitchen layout is a great place to host and gather around the large kitchen island or cozy up next to the gas fireplace. There are two bedrooms and two updated bathrooms with large closets and a separate laundry room. There is also a small deck off of the master bedroom to poke out and see when things are heating up at the brewery.

Why even use your car? Walk to food, coffee, drinks, pilates, salon and anything else you can imagine. If you're the adventurous type easily jump on I-25 or I-70 in heartbeat for some out of town fun.

Thank you for your interest in this lovely rental home. We would look forward to partnering with you for a pleasurable tenant experience. Please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068 or visit our website to submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

We are looking for a 12 month lease. Damage deposit equal to one month's rent. Pets welcome with owner approval, pet screening, and one time pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Wyandot Street have any available units?
2901 Wyandot Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Wyandot Street have?
Some of 2901 Wyandot Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Wyandot Street currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Wyandot Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Wyandot Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Wyandot Street is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Wyandot Street offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Wyandot Street offers parking.
Does 2901 Wyandot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Wyandot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Wyandot Street have a pool?
No, 2901 Wyandot Street does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Wyandot Street have accessible units?
No, 2901 Wyandot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Wyandot Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Wyandot Street does not have units with dishwashers.

