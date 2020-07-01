All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2901 W 20th Ave

2901 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2901 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 04/01/20 Beautiful and Spacious Jefferson Park home - Property Id: 242702

This contemporary custom home includes 3,800 square feet of living space plus an amazing roof top deck with breathtaking city views. This 3+ Story home features beautiful hickory flooring and incredible finishes throughout with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The luxurious five-piece master bathroom includes a soaking tub and large walk in closet. There is tons of room to entertain in the fully finished basement as well as the 3rd level bonus room, which could also be perfect for a home office. The location simply cannot be beat as this gorgeous home is located near Downtown Denver with easy access to transportation, all the major sports facilities, entertainment, business, shopping centers, as well as Denver's best cuisine. Schedule your showing today, you will not be disappointed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242702
Property Id 242702

(RLNE5635279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 W 20th Ave have any available units?
2901 W 20th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 W 20th Ave have?
Some of 2901 W 20th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 W 20th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2901 W 20th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 W 20th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 W 20th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2901 W 20th Ave offer parking?
No, 2901 W 20th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2901 W 20th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 W 20th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 W 20th Ave have a pool?
No, 2901 W 20th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2901 W 20th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2901 W 20th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 W 20th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 W 20th Ave has units with dishwashers.

