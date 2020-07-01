Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2900 Inca Street
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2900 Inca Street
2900 Inca Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2900 Inca Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern 3 bed/3.5 bath brownstone. Exotic hardwoods, soaking tub, fireplace, granite countertops, Viking range multiple balconies, outdoor gas grille, rooftop deck, attached 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2900 Inca Street have any available units?
2900 Inca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2900 Inca Street have?
Some of 2900 Inca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2900 Inca Street currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Inca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Inca Street pet-friendly?
No, 2900 Inca Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2900 Inca Street offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Inca Street offers parking.
Does 2900 Inca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Inca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Inca Street have a pool?
No, 2900 Inca Street does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Inca Street have accessible units?
No, 2900 Inca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Inca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Inca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
