290 W 12th Ave Unit 402

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking

Urban Contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! Ready Now! -



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



Urban contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in Century Lofts. Open concept living space and kitchen. Perfect for all entertaining needs. Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. Eat in kitchen at oversized peninsula counter. High ceilings and large windows fill the room with natural light. Exposed concrete walls give an urban vibe in the living space. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC/Heat. This unit comes with one covered parking spot. Private balcony with mountain views, overlooking the Denver Art Museum. This building is secured with FOB/coded access. Community courtyard and clubhouse. Great location in the Golden Triangle just blocks away from restaurants, shopping and more. Close to the Denver Art Museum, Denver Public Library and the 16th Street Mall.



Unit Amenities:

• One covered parking spot

• Central AC

• Private balcony with city and mountain views

• In unit Laundry

• FOB/coded building access

• Community courtyard and clubhouse



Rent: $2375

Deposit: $2375 for well qualified applicants



Pet Policy:

$250 non-refundable pet fee

$25 pet rent per month/per pet



Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount

-No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years

-Background and Credit check required



Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!



Katherine Badcock

720-908-6279

Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com



(RLNE5788999)