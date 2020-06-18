All apartments in Denver
290 W 12th Ave Unit 402

290 West 12th Avenue · (720) 908-6279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 West 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
Urban Contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath Condo! Ready Now! -

Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

Urban contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath condominium in Century Lofts. Open concept living space and kitchen. Perfect for all entertaining needs. Kitchen fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and tons of storage. Eat in kitchen at oversized peninsula counter. High ceilings and large windows fill the room with natural light. Exposed concrete walls give an urban vibe in the living space. In unit washer and dryer. Central AC/Heat. This unit comes with one covered parking spot. Private balcony with mountain views, overlooking the Denver Art Museum. This building is secured with FOB/coded access. Community courtyard and clubhouse. Great location in the Golden Triangle just blocks away from restaurants, shopping and more. Close to the Denver Art Museum, Denver Public Library and the 16th Street Mall.

Unit Amenities:
• One covered parking spot
• Central AC
• Private balcony with city and mountain views
• In unit Laundry
• FOB/coded building access
• Community courtyard and clubhouse

Rent: $2375
Deposit: $2375 for well qualified applicants

Pet Policy:
$250 non-refundable pet fee
$25 pet rent per month/per pet

Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the monthly rent amount
-No evictions of felonies for the last 5 years
-Background and Credit check required

Contact me for a tour today! Text, Call or Email!

Katherine Badcock
720-908-6279
Katherine.Badcock@realatlas.com

(RLNE5788999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have any available units?
290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have?
Some of 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 currently offering any rent specials?
290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 pet-friendly?
Yes, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 is pet friendly.
Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 offer parking?
Yes, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 does offer parking.
Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have a pool?
No, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 does not have a pool.
Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have accessible units?
No, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 W 12th Ave Unit 402 does not have units with dishwashers.
