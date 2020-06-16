All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2880 S Loucst street #S-600.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2880 S Loucst street #S-600
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

2880 S Loucst street #S-600

2880 S Locust St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2880 S Locust St, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Remodeled & Spacious Condo W/ Mtn Views & Amazing Amenities!! Available Now!! - This remodeled One Bedroom condo itself boasts Central air, a large bedroom that can fit King bed, 2 Walk in closets , a Huge great Patio, and a Spacious living room for over sized furniture or just to enjoy the space.

Not only are the Amenities amazing within this building but the unit itself has that wonderfully spacious feel that you desire in an Urban Condominium!

The Plaza Del Monaco complex has a a year round Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness Center, Billiards and Game Room, Steam Room, Locker Rooms, a Clubhouse for Events, Security Cameras Throughout. Very well kept property!

This beautiful unit has been remodeled with new cozy carpet, updated lighting & fixtures, New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, and the amazing amenities-You'll never want to leave home!!

The property is located close to everything great Denver has to offer!!

Walking distance to the Light Rail, Grocery, Colorado Athletic club, and much more. With a park like atmosphere surrounding and everything great so close --this Condo won't last long!!

Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling/Heat included in Rent-- You Only Pay Electric!

Parking Spot Available in the garage for only $75 additional rent per month.

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.

Please complete an Information Request Card to schedule a showing at www.atsmithco.com --Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Or Text or Call 303-525-0462

If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.

(RLNE4970422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have any available units?
2880 S Loucst street #S-600 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have?
Some of 2880 S Loucst street #S-600's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 currently offering any rent specials?
2880 S Loucst street #S-600 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 pet-friendly?
No, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 offer parking?
Yes, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 offers parking.
Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have a pool?
Yes, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 has a pool.
Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have accessible units?
No, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2880 S Loucst street #S-600 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University