2880 S Loucst street #S-600

Remodeled & Spacious Condo W/ Mtn Views & Amazing Amenities!! Available Now!! - This remodeled One Bedroom condo itself boasts Central air, a large bedroom that can fit King bed, 2 Walk in closets , a Huge great Patio, and a Spacious living room for over sized furniture or just to enjoy the space.



Not only are the Amenities amazing within this building but the unit itself has that wonderfully spacious feel that you desire in an Urban Condominium!



The Plaza Del Monaco complex has a a year round Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Hot Tub, Fitness Center, Billiards and Game Room, Steam Room, Locker Rooms, a Clubhouse for Events, Security Cameras Throughout. Very well kept property!



This beautiful unit has been remodeled with new cozy carpet, updated lighting & fixtures, New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets, and the amazing amenities-You'll never want to leave home!!



The property is located close to everything great Denver has to offer!!



Walking distance to the Light Rail, Grocery, Colorado Athletic club, and much more. With a park like atmosphere surrounding and everything great so close --this Condo won't last long!!



Water/Sewer/Trash/Recycling/Heat included in Rent-- You Only Pay Electric!



Parking Spot Available in the garage for only $75 additional rent per month.



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. no evictions or section 8.



Please complete an Information Request Card to schedule a showing at www.atsmithco.com --Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Or Text or Call 303-525-0462



If you need assistance please call 303-233-3976.



