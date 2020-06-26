Rent Calculator
2860 Kearney St
2860 Kearney St
·
Location
2860 Kearney St, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Ranch Style House - Property Id: 127482
3 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, formal living room, Family Room, 2 car garage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127482p
Property Id 127482
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5015531)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2860 Kearney St have any available units?
2860 Kearney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2860 Kearney St have?
Some of 2860 Kearney St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2860 Kearney St currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Kearney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Kearney St pet-friendly?
No, 2860 Kearney St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2860 Kearney St offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Kearney St offers parking.
Does 2860 Kearney St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2860 Kearney St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Kearney St have a pool?
No, 2860 Kearney St does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Kearney St have accessible units?
No, 2860 Kearney St does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Kearney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2860 Kearney St does not have units with dishwashers.
