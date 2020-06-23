Amenities
2857 Stuart St Available 01/26/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Back Yard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS
RENT: $2,480
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: detached 2-car garage, additional street parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*There is a $70 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3812669)