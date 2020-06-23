Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

2857 Stuart St Available 01/26/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Back Yard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS



RENT: $2,480

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)

PARKING: detached 2-car garage, additional street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Dogs are negotiable

*There is a $70 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3812669)