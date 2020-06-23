All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2857 Stuart St

2857 Stuart St · No Longer Available
Location

2857 Stuart St, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2857 Stuart St Available 01/26/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Back Yard and 2-Car Garage - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,480
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one half)
PARKING: detached 2-car garage, additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Dogs are negotiable
*There is a $70 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3812669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 Stuart St have any available units?
2857 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2857 Stuart St have?
Some of 2857 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
2857 Stuart St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2857 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 2857 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 2857 Stuart St does offer parking.
Does 2857 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2857 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 2857 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 2857 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 2857 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.
