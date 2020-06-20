All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020

2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3

2853 West 23rd Avenue · (720) 721-3173
Location

2853 West 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
UNBELIEVABLE views from the rooftop deck - adjacent from Jefferson Park 2 BR 4 bath NEW condos - These bright, beautiful townhomes are located directly across the street from iconic Jefferson Park, this two bedroom four bath unit is in close proximity to all the city has to offer, yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle. Stunning city and mountain views from the private rooftop deck. Modern interiors include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom Euro-style soft close cabinets, designer finishes, quartz countertops, and solid core doors.

Once known as Denver's first suburb, Jefferson Park is now one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.
It's the perfect blend of old + new, boasting beautiful parks, historic architecture, hip restaurants, walkable entertainment options, and a close-knit neighborhood feel. Two car attached garage.

Rent is $3250 with a one year lease. Security deposit is $3250

Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5776765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have any available units?
2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have?
Some of 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 does offer parking.
Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
