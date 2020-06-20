2853 West 23rd Avenue Unit #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

UNBELIEVABLE views from the rooftop deck - adjacent from Jefferson Park 2 BR 4 bath NEW condos - These bright, beautiful townhomes are located directly across the street from iconic Jefferson Park, this two bedroom four bath unit is in close proximity to all the city has to offer, yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle. Stunning city and mountain views from the private rooftop deck. Modern interiors include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom Euro-style soft close cabinets, designer finishes, quartz countertops, and solid core doors.



Once known as Denver's first suburb, Jefferson Park is now one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.

It's the perfect blend of old + new, boasting beautiful parks, historic architecture, hip restaurants, walkable entertainment options, and a close-knit neighborhood feel. Two car attached garage.



Rent is $3250 with a one year lease. Security deposit is $3250



Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5776765)