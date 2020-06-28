2848 Xavier St. - 1/2

Amenities

internet access range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

COME ENJOY SLOANS LAKE....only 2 blocks from the beautiful lake. This 1 bed 1 bath a great garden level unit, which is part of a small and quaint quadplex. Private entry.



Great location close to downtown Denver, bars, restaurants, Sloan's Lake, grocery shopping, and more! This large 1 bedroom is priced great for the High Rental Market in Denver.



Application: $30 per person (18 years of age or older)

Deposit: 1 months rent



Term: 12 month lease agreement



Resident pays: Electrical Bill, TV, and Internet

Owner pays: Water, trash, recycling, and sewer



No Laundry on site (No Laundry, No hook ups)



Rental Requirements:

- Provide proof of income 2.5 times of rent per month

- No Evictions or Felonies in past 7 years

- No Money owed to mgmt. companies or landlords

- Credit score minimum of 550



Showings by appointment only, Call today for your Private Tour. 720-441-2613

Property presented to you by:

BW Real Estate

825 E. Speer Blvd. Ste. 201 Denver, CO 80218

720-441-2613



Please visit our website for more information at: www.BW-Rentals.com