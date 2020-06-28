All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2848 Xavier St. - 1/2
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM

2848 Xavier St. - 1/2

2848 Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2848 Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
COME ENJOY SLOANS LAKE....only 2 blocks from the beautiful lake. This 1 bed 1 bath a great garden level unit, which is part of a small and quaint quadplex. Private entry.

Great location close to downtown Denver, bars, restaurants, Sloan's Lake, grocery shopping, and more! This large 1 bedroom is priced great for the High Rental Market in Denver.

Application: $30 per person (18 years of age or older)
Deposit: 1 months rent

Term: 12 month lease agreement

Resident pays: Electrical Bill, TV, and Internet
Owner pays: Water, trash, recycling, and sewer

No Laundry on site (No Laundry, No hook ups)

Rental Requirements:
- Provide proof of income 2.5 times of rent per month
- No Evictions or Felonies in past 7 years
- No Money owed to mgmt. companies or landlords
- Credit score minimum of 550

Showings by appointment only, Call today for your Private Tour. 720-441-2613
Property presented to you by:
BW Real Estate
825 E. Speer Blvd. Ste. 201 Denver, CO 80218
720-441-2613

Please visit our website for more information at: www.BW-Rentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have any available units?
2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have?
Some of 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2's amenities include internet access, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 offer parking?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have a pool?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2848 Xavier St. - 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University