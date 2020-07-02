All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2846 Xavier Street

2846 North Xavier Street · No Longer Available
Location

2846 North Xavier Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
internet access
SLOANS LAKE LIVING...at a fraction of the cost. Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home. Just finished new paint throughout and new carpet in this apartment home. New pictures soon to come! Come visit and see why. Showings by appointment only. Call Today: 720-441-2613 Details: Rent: $1,259 Deposit: $1000 w.a.c. Term: 1yr + 1 OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT ! Available Move In Date: 9-4-18 - call to inquire about availability. No pets. No Section 8 at this time. Resident Pays: Rent, 2/3 of gas bill, excel and entertainment(phone/internet) Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer Amenities: A/C window unit Central Heat No Laundry Hook ups Cable & Internet Ready Call today for a private showing or more information! Don't let this one slip away from you! Call today: 720-441-2613 BW Real Estate 825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite 201 Denver, CO 80218 303-953-2988 www.BW-Rentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2846 Xavier Street have any available units?
2846 Xavier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2846 Xavier Street currently offering any rent specials?
2846 Xavier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2846 Xavier Street pet-friendly?
No, 2846 Xavier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2846 Xavier Street offer parking?
No, 2846 Xavier Street does not offer parking.
Does 2846 Xavier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2846 Xavier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2846 Xavier Street have a pool?
No, 2846 Xavier Street does not have a pool.
Does 2846 Xavier Street have accessible units?
No, 2846 Xavier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2846 Xavier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2846 Xavier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2846 Xavier Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2846 Xavier Street has units with air conditioning.

