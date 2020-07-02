2846 Xavier Street

Amenities

SLOANS LAKE LIVING...at a fraction of the cost. Come visit this great location that is only 2 blocks from Sloan's lake. Minutes from downtown nightlife w/o the high rent rates. This clean and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath makes for a great place to call home. Just finished new paint throughout and new carpet in this apartment home. New pictures soon to come! Come visit and see why. Showings by appointment only. Call Today: 720-441-2613 Details: Rent: $1,259 Deposit: $1000 w.a.c. Term: 1yr + 1 OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT ! Available Move In Date: 9-4-18 - call to inquire about availability. No pets. No Section 8 at this time. Resident Pays: Rent, 2/3 of gas bill, excel and entertainment(phone/internet) Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer Amenities: A/C window unit Central Heat No Laundry Hook ups Cable & Internet Ready Call today for a private showing or more information! Don't let this one slip away from you! Call today: 720-441-2613 BW Real Estate 825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite 201 Denver, CO 80218 303-953-2988 www.BW-Rentals.com

