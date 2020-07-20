2833 South Knoxville Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport gym parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2 bath home located in iconic Bear Valley is only 2 short blocks away from Bear Valley Park. This 2 level home features 3 main level bedrooms, master and guest bathrooms, HUGE fully fenced backyard, and 2 car attached garage, and covered back patio. Basement is 1/2 finished adding a large 2nd living space for this home and providing a wealth of storage space. Your new home is blocks away from Highway 285, Sheridan Blvd, Wadsworth Blvd, Natural Grocers, Red Robin, Old Chicago, Planet Fitness, Bear Valley Shopping Center, The Home Depot, and close to Martson Lake and Pinehurst Country Club