Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:14 PM

2833 South Knoxville Way

2833 South Knoxville Way · No Longer Available
Location

2833 South Knoxville Way, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bed 2 bath home located in iconic Bear Valley is only 2 short blocks away from Bear Valley Park. This 2 level home features 3 main level bedrooms, master and guest bathrooms, HUGE fully fenced backyard, and 2 car attached garage, and covered back patio. Basement is 1/2 finished adding a large 2nd living space for this home and providing a wealth of storage space. Your new home is blocks away from Highway 285, Sheridan Blvd, Wadsworth Blvd, Natural Grocers, Red Robin, Old Chicago, Planet Fitness, Bear Valley Shopping Center, The Home Depot, and close to Martson Lake and Pinehurst Country Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 South Knoxville Way have any available units?
2833 South Knoxville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 South Knoxville Way have?
Some of 2833 South Knoxville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 South Knoxville Way currently offering any rent specials?
2833 South Knoxville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 South Knoxville Way pet-friendly?
No, 2833 South Knoxville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2833 South Knoxville Way offer parking?
Yes, 2833 South Knoxville Way offers parking.
Does 2833 South Knoxville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 South Knoxville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 South Knoxville Way have a pool?
No, 2833 South Knoxville Way does not have a pool.
Does 2833 South Knoxville Way have accessible units?
No, 2833 South Knoxville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 South Knoxville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 South Knoxville Way has units with dishwashers.
