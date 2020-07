Amenities

4 bedroom, 3 bath, two story home with finished basement and 2 car detached garage. 3 beds up and laundry on 2nd floor, excellent patio and yard, linen closet, pantry and coat closet. Basement has plenty of storage and a 4th bedroom. Mountain views, front porch, great block/neighbors, close to downtown and highways, easy walk to 32nd shops, restaurants, SloHi and Sloans Lake. Available August 1 (some flex). Brown International, Skinner and North High Schools. Serious inquiries only.