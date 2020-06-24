All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2820 Zenobia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2820 Zenobia Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:14 PM

2820 Zenobia Street

2820 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2820 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,200 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Sloans Lake. Also nearby are Target, King Soopers, Ace Hardware, and many other shopping/dining options.

Nearby schools include Edison Elementary School, Strive Prep Middle School, North High School, and Lake Middle School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Zenobia Street have any available units?
2820 Zenobia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Zenobia Street have?
Some of 2820 Zenobia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Zenobia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Zenobia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Zenobia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Zenobia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Zenobia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Zenobia Street offers parking.
Does 2820 Zenobia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 Zenobia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Zenobia Street have a pool?
No, 2820 Zenobia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Zenobia Street have accessible units?
No, 2820 Zenobia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Zenobia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Zenobia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University