Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

2815 West 25th Avenue

2815 West 25th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2815 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,128 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a one car attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including Cherry Creek trail. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options, the Pepsi Arena, and the Broncos Stadium. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 being only one mile away.

Nearby schools include North High School.

ONLY small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 West 25th Avenue have any available units?
2815 West 25th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 West 25th Avenue have?
Some of 2815 West 25th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 West 25th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2815 West 25th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 West 25th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 West 25th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2815 West 25th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2815 West 25th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2815 West 25th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 West 25th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 West 25th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2815 West 25th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2815 West 25th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2815 West 25th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 West 25th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 West 25th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
