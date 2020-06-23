2815 West 25th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,128 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is a one car attached garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including Cherry Creek trail. Also nearby are many shopping and dining options, the Pepsi Arena, and the Broncos Stadium. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 being only one mile away.



Nearby schools include North High School.



ONLY small pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.