Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

2805 Stout St.

2805 Stout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2805 Stout St. Available 05/10/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Half Duplex in Curtis Park! - This unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom half duplex unit is located in Curtis Park. Has hardwood floors, updated kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances; stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Comes with washer and dryer.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,850
SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,850
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Street
PETS: 1 small dog only (under 35 lbs.). Restrictions and additional fees apply.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer and Trash/Recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4863084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Stout St. have any available units?
2805 Stout St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Stout St. have?
Some of 2805 Stout St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Stout St. currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Stout St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Stout St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2805 Stout St. is pet friendly.
Does 2805 Stout St. offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Stout St. offers parking.
Does 2805 Stout St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Stout St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Stout St. have a pool?
No, 2805 Stout St. does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Stout St. have accessible units?
No, 2805 Stout St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Stout St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Stout St. has units with dishwashers.
