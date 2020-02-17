Amenities

2805 Stout St. Available 05/10/19 2 Bedroom 1 Bath, Half Duplex in Curtis Park! - This unique 2 bedroom 1 bathroom half duplex unit is located in Curtis Park. Has hardwood floors, updated kitchen with all major stainless steel appliances; stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Comes with washer and dryer.



AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $1,850

SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,850

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Street

PETS: 1 small dog only (under 35 lbs.). Restrictions and additional fees apply.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer and Trash/Recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Cats Allowed



