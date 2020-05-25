Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2805 E. 16th Avenue
2805 East 16th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2805 East 16th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
City Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1 block to City Park; 3 blocks to Tattered Cover and Twist and Shout; 8 blocks to Denver Botanic Gardens and 28 blocks to CBD.
1891 building. This unit remodeled in 2016. No Smokers. No Dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have any available units?
2805 E. 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have?
Some of 2805 E. 16th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2805 E. 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2805 E. 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 E. 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2805 E. 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2805 E. 16th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 E. 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2805 E. 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2805 E. 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 E. 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 E. 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
