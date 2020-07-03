All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2800 Monroe St

2800 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 North Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d31caa007f ---- Enter your new home and you will be welcomed by a large living room, flooded with natural light. Through the formal dining room, you'll find a turn-key kitchen with access to the backyard area. Upstairs, there are 3 legal bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs you'll find a massive living space with a new kitchen. There are two bonus rooms and a full bathroom! Washer and Dryer included. 2 car garage. Large front yard. Located in the Skyland neighborhood, close to City Park, Denver Zoo, and Park Hill Golf Club. Easy access to Colorado Blvd. Measurements are approximate. Pets allowed at the Owner's discretion. Water, Sewer, Trash and Lawn Maintenance included in rent! This property is a Non Smoking property. We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 &ndash; 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the &ldquo;Available Properties&rdquo; tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Owner Pays For Lawn Maintenance Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Monroe St have any available units?
2800 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Monroe St have?
Some of 2800 Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Monroe St offers parking.
Does 2800 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2800 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Monroe St have accessible units?
Yes, 2800 Monroe St has accessible units.
Does 2800 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.

