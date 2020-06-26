All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

2800 Cook Street

2800 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

Available 07/15/19 SPACIOUS HOME IN CITY PARK - Property Id: 130488

Available for immediate move in! This beautiful spacious home is located in the City Park neighborhood, and just minutes to the Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course and Downtown. Perfect for a large family or 4 roommates.

Key features below:

2000 square ft -- 1000 upstairs and 1000 downstairs
4 bedrooms -- 2 up and 2 down
2 bathrooms -- 1 up and 1 down
2 fireplaces - 1 up and 1 down
3 separate entrances -- 2 for upstairs and 1 for downstairs
Alarm System
Large private backyard
Washer and dryer
2 car oversized garage -- extra room for storage

The rent includes water, trash and lawn services. Renter is responsible for electric, gas, cable, etc.

One year, or several year lease options available.
$3200 security deposit required at the time of commitment.

Pets will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130488p
Property Id 130488

(RLNE5006835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Cook Street have any available units?
2800 Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 Cook Street have?
Some of 2800 Cook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Cook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Cook Street is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Cook Street offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Cook Street offers parking.
Does 2800 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 Cook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 2800 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 Cook Street has units with dishwashers.
