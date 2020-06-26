2800 Cook Street

Amenities
Available 07/15/19 SPACIOUS HOME IN CITY PARK - Property Id: 130488
Available for immediate move in! This beautiful spacious home is located in the City Park neighborhood, and just minutes to the Denver Zoo, City Park Golf Course and Downtown. Perfect for a large family or 4 roommates.
Key features below:
2000 square ft -- 1000 upstairs and 1000 downstairs
4 bedrooms -- 2 up and 2 down
2 bathrooms -- 1 up and 1 down
2 fireplaces - 1 up and 1 down
3 separate entrances -- 2 for upstairs and 1 for downstairs
Alarm System
Large private backyard
Washer and dryer
2 car oversized garage -- extra room for storage
The rent includes water, trash and lawn services. Renter is responsible for electric, gas, cable, etc.
One year, or several year lease options available.
$3200 security deposit required at the time of commitment.
Pets will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130488p
Property Id 130488
(RLNE5006835)