2755 Irving Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

2755 Irving Street

2755 Irving Street · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Irving Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
2755 Irving Street Available 06/26/20 Beautiful 3BD, 2BA Sloan's Lake Home with Huge Fenced in Backyard, Finished Basement and Garage - Within minutes from Sloan's Lake and near both the Highlands and Jefferson Park, this renovated house is conveniently located close to a plethora of incredible dining and shopping options as well as several parks. In addition to the huge fenced in backyard, two-story deck, spacious finished basement and garage, the home boasts an additional den area and updated kitchen appliances and finishes. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Up to 2 dogs are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $50 water/sewer fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5806046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

