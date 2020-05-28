All apartments in Denver
275 N Logan Street
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

275 N Logan Street

275 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
275 N Logan Street Available 03/09/20 Charming 3BD, 2BA South Broadway Home with Fenced Back Yard - Located just minutes from Downtown and several parks, this charming single-family house is also only a few blocks from numerous restaurants, shopping and nightlife on South Broadway. In addition to having a finished basement as well as a fenced-in backyard, this property features a spacious living and dining area. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $50 monthly fee that covers water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4472323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 N Logan Street have any available units?
275 N Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 N Logan Street have?
Some of 275 N Logan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 N Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 N Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 N Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 275 N Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 275 N Logan Street offer parking?
No, 275 N Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 275 N Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 N Logan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 N Logan Street have a pool?
No, 275 N Logan Street does not have a pool.
Does 275 N Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 275 N Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 N Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 N Logan Street has units with dishwashers.

