Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2743 W 25th Ave
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 10
2743 W 25th Ave
2743 West 25th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2743 West 25th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage and rooftop deck.
reat Location Close To Everything
Tenant is responsible for gas/electric utilities and cable/DSL
(RLNE4934804)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2743 W 25th Ave have any available units?
2743 W 25th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2743 W 25th Ave have?
Some of 2743 W 25th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2743 W 25th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2743 W 25th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 W 25th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2743 W 25th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2743 W 25th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2743 W 25th Ave offers parking.
Does 2743 W 25th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 W 25th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 W 25th Ave have a pool?
No, 2743 W 25th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2743 W 25th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2743 W 25th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 W 25th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 W 25th Ave has units with dishwashers.
