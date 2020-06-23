All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2727 Raleigh St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2727 Raleigh St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

2727 Raleigh St

2727 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2727 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2727 Raleigh St Available 04/06/19 Charming 2BD, 2BA West Highland Home with Sun Room and Fenced Back Yard - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,240
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (one full, one 3/4)
PARKING: off-street parking with additional street parking if needed

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4701887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Raleigh St have any available units?
2727 Raleigh St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Raleigh St have?
Some of 2727 Raleigh St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Raleigh St currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Raleigh St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Raleigh St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Raleigh St is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Raleigh St offer parking?
Yes, 2727 Raleigh St offers parking.
Does 2727 Raleigh St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 Raleigh St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Raleigh St have a pool?
No, 2727 Raleigh St does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Raleigh St have accessible units?
No, 2727 Raleigh St does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Raleigh St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 Raleigh St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University