Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2719 S. Elm St.

2719 South Elm Street · (303) 683-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2719 South Elm Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2719 S. Elm St. · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! UNIVERSITY HILLS-FULL REMODEL, OPEN FLOORPLAN, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! -
12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)
Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas, electric water/sewer/storm.
Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.
$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.

Beautifully remodeled ranch in University Hills neighborhood. This home offers 2 beds, 1 bath and was built in 1951 with 858 square feet. Property has been fully remodeled. The exterior has new paint. The interior features new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout so the home has no carpet! New two-tone gray and white paint and new trim. Full remodel in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen features new cabinets, counters, fixtures, a tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Small eat-in space in the kitchen that opens to the living room. Bath remodel includes new fixtures and tile throughout. Mudroom off kitchen leads to an attached 1 car garage and the back yard. Large covered patio off the back of the home. Fenced yard and sprinkler system! Incredible location just a few blocks from Yale Station light rail, University Hills shopping and dining and nearby schools, parks and the Highline Canal. Great access to I25, DTC and Hampden Ave/285.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE5842614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 S. Elm St. have any available units?
2719 S. Elm St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 S. Elm St. have?
Some of 2719 S. Elm St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 S. Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
2719 S. Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 S. Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 S. Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 2719 S. Elm St. offer parking?
Yes, 2719 S. Elm St. does offer parking.
Does 2719 S. Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 S. Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 S. Elm St. have a pool?
No, 2719 S. Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 2719 S. Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 2719 S. Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 S. Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 S. Elm St. does not have units with dishwashers.
