2719 S. Elm St.

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! UNIVERSITY HILLS-FULL REMODEL, OPEN FLOORPLAN, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! -

12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021)

Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas, electric water/sewer/storm.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Property can be held with negotiation.



Beautifully remodeled ranch in University Hills neighborhood. This home offers 2 beds, 1 bath and was built in 1951 with 858 square feet. Property has been fully remodeled. The exterior has new paint. The interior features new luxury vinyl plank floors throughout so the home has no carpet! New two-tone gray and white paint and new trim. Full remodel in the kitchen and bath. The kitchen features new cabinets, counters, fixtures, a tile backsplash and new stainless steel appliances. Small eat-in space in the kitchen that opens to the living room. Bath remodel includes new fixtures and tile throughout. Mudroom off kitchen leads to an attached 1 car garage and the back yard. Large covered patio off the back of the home. Fenced yard and sprinkler system! Incredible location just a few blocks from Yale Station light rail, University Hills shopping and dining and nearby schools, parks and the Highline Canal. Great access to I25, DTC and Hampden Ave/285.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



