2717 S Adams St

3 br- Single home rental - Property Id: 281449



2717 South Adams Street (Northwest corner of Yale and Adams)



Southeast Denver, DU area



3 Bedrooms, 1 den, 1 bath



$2100/month (1st month and security deposit required for a total of $4200 is due upon start of lease)



Pets okay



Sprinkler system, water, and lawn care paid for



Attached single car garage



Detached garage and shed are NOT included



Washer and dryer included



One year minimum lease required



Credit check required and to be paid by the renter

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281449

No Dogs Allowed



