2717 S Adams St

Amenities
3 br- Single home rental - Property Id: 281449
2717 South Adams Street (Northwest corner of Yale and Adams)
Southeast Denver, DU area
3 Bedrooms, 1 den, 1 bath
$2100/month (1st month and security deposit required for a total of $4200 is due upon start of lease)
Pets okay
Sprinkler system, water, and lawn care paid for
Attached single car garage
Detached garage and shed are NOT included
Washer and dryer included
One year minimum lease required
Credit check required and to be paid by the renter
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281449
Property Id 281449
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5784734)