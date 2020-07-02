All apartments in Denver
2717 S Adams St

2717 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2717 South Adams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 br- Single home rental - Property Id: 281449

2717 South Adams Street (Northwest corner of Yale and Adams)

Southeast Denver, DU area

3 Bedrooms, 1 den, 1 bath

$2100/month (1st month and security deposit required for a total of $4200 is due upon start of lease)

Pets okay

Sprinkler system, water, and lawn care paid for

Attached single car garage

Detached garage and shed are NOT included

Washer and dryer included

One year minimum lease required

Credit check required and to be paid by the renter
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281449
Property Id 281449

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5784734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 S Adams St have any available units?
2717 S Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2717 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2717 S Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 S Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 2717 S Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2717 S Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 2717 S Adams St offers parking.
Does 2717 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 S Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 S Adams St have a pool?
No, 2717 S Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2717 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2717 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 S Adams St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 S Adams St does not have units with air conditioning.

