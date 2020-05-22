All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

2711 Fillmore St

2711 N Fillmore St · No Longer Available
Location

2711 N Fillmore St, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ed440f04a ---- Charming 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home in Skyland in Denver. BRAND NEW carpet and custom paint colors throughout. Features include all major kitchen appliances, a washer and Dryer, central A/C, a covered front porch, a large, fenced backyard, main level deck and patio, plus a detached 1-car garage and two dedicated parking space on the street. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to Colorado Blvd and I70. Trash is included! Pets are allowed at the owner's discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: http://www.coloradorpm.com/tenant-frequently-asked-questions/ We are pledged to the letter and spirit of the U.S. Policy for the Achievement of Equal Housing Opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support a program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an individual rental application AND pay a non-refundable $50 application fee. The following criteria must be met in applying: TransUnion Vantage score of 620 or above. A score of 619 ? 550 will require additional deposit and a risk administration fee. All scores below 550 will be declined. Gross income must be equal to 3 times the monthly rent. . Applicants must provide pay stubs covering 30 consecutive days of gross income. If self-employed, tax returns must be provided. No felony convictions of a violent or sexual nature or that involve methamphetamine or arson. Regarding previous rental history, no evictions or outstanding balances. Applicants will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification. Before applying for the home please verify that the property is still available under the ?Available Properties? tab. All application fees are nonrefundable. The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.ColoradoRPM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. All photos are of the actual property unless noted are only representative of the size and space of the interior. Applicants must view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property is acceptable to their needs and wants. To view this property, you must schedule a showing on our website at: https://www.coloradorpm.com/denver-boulder-rental-listings/ No properties will be rented "sight unseen". We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Detached One Car Garage Private Fenced Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Fillmore St have any available units?
2711 Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Fillmore St have?
Some of 2711 Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 2711 Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 2711 Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Fillmore St have accessible units?
Yes, 2711 Fillmore St has accessible units.
Does 2711 Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Fillmore St does not have units with dishwashers.

