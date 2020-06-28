All apartments in Denver
2706 S. Benton Street

2706 South Benton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2706 South Benton Street, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Ranch home in Highly Desirable Bear Valley Neighborhood - This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with all New flooring and paint upstairs. Beautiful double sided fireplace is the focal point when you walk into the house. Large Master bedroom with attached bath and large walk in closet. 2 Additional bedrooms upstairs serviced by a full bath. Basement offers, full bath and large rec room , with lots of storage and washer and dryer hook ups. Large 2 car garage and backyard great for entertaining. Call for a showing today 303-466-6340.

(RLNE5150479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 S. Benton Street have any available units?
2706 S. Benton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 S. Benton Street have?
Some of 2706 S. Benton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 S. Benton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2706 S. Benton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 S. Benton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2706 S. Benton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2706 S. Benton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2706 S. Benton Street offers parking.
Does 2706 S. Benton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 S. Benton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 S. Benton Street have a pool?
No, 2706 S. Benton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2706 S. Benton Street have accessible units?
No, 2706 S. Benton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 S. Benton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2706 S. Benton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
