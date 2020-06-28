2706 S. Benton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch home in Highly Desirable Bear Valley Neighborhood - This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with all New flooring and paint upstairs. Beautiful double sided fireplace is the focal point when you walk into the house. Large Master bedroom with attached bath and large walk in closet. 2 Additional bedrooms upstairs serviced by a full bath. Basement offers, full bath and large rec room , with lots of storage and washer and dryer hook ups. Large 2 car garage and backyard great for entertaining. Call for a showing today 303-466-6340.



(RLNE5150479)