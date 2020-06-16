All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:18 PM

2700 South Holly Street

2700 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

2700 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 884 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, main floor bath, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is 1 carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A Bible Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Michaels, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Marshalls, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 South Holly Street have any available units?
2700 South Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2700 South Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 South Holly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 South Holly Street pet-friendly?
No, 2700 South Holly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2700 South Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 2700 South Holly Street does offer parking.
Does 2700 South Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 South Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 South Holly Street have a pool?
No, 2700 South Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 South Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 South Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 South Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 South Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 South Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 South Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
