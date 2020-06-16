2700 South Holly Street

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 884 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, main floor bath, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is 1 carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and James A Bible Park. Also nearby are Safeway, Michaels, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Marshalls, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



