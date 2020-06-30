All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2695 South Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2695 South Grove Street
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2695 South Grove Street

2695 South Grove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2695 South Grove Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
online portal
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
online portal
2695 South Grove Street Available 01/18/20 Affordable 2BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Off Street Parking and Private Backyard - Charming two bedroom house, in Harvey Park. This home offers an open concept kitchen, off street parking, and washer and dryer. Located on a corner lot, with a spacious back yard with access to the shed. Walking distance to Federal Blvd and Loretto Heights Park. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

More photos Coming Soon.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Water, and trash are included in the rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Leasing Professional: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5430195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 South Grove Street have any available units?
2695 South Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2695 South Grove Street have?
Some of 2695 South Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 South Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2695 South Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 South Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2695 South Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 2695 South Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 2695 South Grove Street offers parking.
Does 2695 South Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2695 South Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 South Grove Street have a pool?
No, 2695 South Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2695 South Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 2695 South Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 South Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2695 South Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University