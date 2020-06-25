Rent Calculator
2675 W Asbury Ave.
2675 W Asbury Ave.
2675 West Asbury Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2675 West Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
College View
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home with finished basement!
4 bed 2 bath home in Denver!
AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY
* 2 car attached garage
* Private fenced front/back yard
APPLICATION FEE: $35 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
https://signaturerealestate-propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have any available units?
2675 W Asbury Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have?
Some of 2675 W Asbury Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 2675 W Asbury Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2675 W Asbury Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 W Asbury Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2675 W Asbury Ave. offers parking.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have a pool?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2675 W Asbury Ave. has units with dishwashers.
