2675 W Asbury Ave.
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:13 PM

2675 W Asbury Ave.

2675 West Asbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2675 West Asbury Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
College View

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home with finished basement!
4 bed 2 bath home in Denver!

AVAILABILITY DATE: AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

* 2 car attached garage
* Private fenced front/back yard

APPLICATION FEE: $35 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

https://signaturerealestate-propertymanagement.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have any available units?
2675 W Asbury Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have?
Some of 2675 W Asbury Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 W Asbury Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2675 W Asbury Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 W Asbury Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2675 W Asbury Ave. offers parking.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have a pool?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2675 W Asbury Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 W Asbury Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2675 W Asbury Ave. has units with dishwashers.
