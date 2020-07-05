All apartments in Denver
2662 Stuart Street

2662 North Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2662 North Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, Perfectly-Maintained Home w/ Private Yard, Finished Basement, & 2 Car Garage

AVAILABILITY DATE: October 15th, 2018
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/671804

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Meticulously maintaining owner-occupied property, never before rented
* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Sloan's Lake / Highlands neighborhood
* Numerous updates, gorgeous hardwoods
* New front load washer and dryer included inside enormous utility room with tons of storage
* Private front and back yards

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, plenty of non-permitted, non-metered street parking directly in front of property
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No.
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash.
YARD: private front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Highland Rental
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/671804

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Stuart Street have any available units?
2662 Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2662 Stuart Street have?
Some of 2662 Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 2662 Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Stuart Street offers parking.
Does 2662 Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2662 Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 2662 Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 2662 Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
