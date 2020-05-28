All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 266 W. Ellsworth Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
266 W. Ellsworth Ave.
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

266 W. Ellsworth Ave.

266 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

266 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/784905c027 ---- Newly remodeled apartments are now available at Baker 12. You\'ll find brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, plus new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 12 apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common courtyard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available. South Broadway\'s vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There?s easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it?s minutes from Downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have any available units?
266 W. Ellsworth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have?
Some of 266 W. Ellsworth Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
266 W. Ellsworth Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. offers parking.
Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 W. Ellsworth Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University