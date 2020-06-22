2658 Florence Street ·

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and access to the community pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, covered porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Arc, F-15, and Square Park. Also nearby are Stanley Marketplace, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.



Nearby schools include West Creek Elementary School, North Middle School, and DSST: Stapleton High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water.



