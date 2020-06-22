All apartments in Denver
2658 Florence Street
2658 Florence Street

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2658 Florence Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,509 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and access to the community pool. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, covered porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Arc, F-15, and Square Park. Also nearby are Stanley Marketplace, Walmart, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Shops at Northfield, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include West Creek Elementary School, North Middle School, and DSST: Stapleton High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 Florence Street have any available units?
2658 Florence Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2658 Florence Street have?
Some of 2658 Florence Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2658 Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
2658 Florence Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 2658 Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2658 Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 2658 Florence Street does offer parking.
Does 2658 Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2658 Florence Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 Florence Street have a pool?
Yes, 2658 Florence Street has a pool.
Does 2658 Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 2658 Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2658 Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
