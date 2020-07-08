All apartments in Denver
2656 Stout St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

2656 Stout St

2656 Stout Street · No Longer Available
Location

2656 Stout Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
online portal
2656 Stout St Available 06/01/20 Charming 3BD, 1.5BA Home in Curtis Park with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy living in the fantastic home in the heart of Denver, just steps from coffee shops, restaurants, breweries and entertainment. This home features a specious interior along with a private fenced yard and 2-car garage. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water/sewer fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5744356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2656 Stout St have any available units?
2656 Stout St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2656 Stout St have?
Some of 2656 Stout St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2656 Stout St currently offering any rent specials?
2656 Stout St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2656 Stout St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2656 Stout St is pet friendly.
Does 2656 Stout St offer parking?
Yes, 2656 Stout St offers parking.
Does 2656 Stout St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2656 Stout St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2656 Stout St have a pool?
No, 2656 Stout St does not have a pool.
Does 2656 Stout St have accessible units?
No, 2656 Stout St does not have accessible units.
Does 2656 Stout St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2656 Stout St has units with dishwashers.

