2652 W Front View Cres Dr

Amenities
Great location! Quiet corner unit townhome with an open concept floor plan, contemporary finishes & adjacent to the beautiful Jefferson Park with views of downtown Denver. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom + Office home has an abundance of natural light throughout with its large windows and ideal for entertaining. Upgrades include oak hardwood floors, 10 ft ceilings, modern cabinets, custom closets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and quartz countertops. Retreat to the master bedroom on the top floor with a private deck that features a gas line hookup for your grill, an en-suite master bath, double sinks and laundry conveniently located on the same floor. The two-car attached garage has space for additional storage. You'll love living in this vibrant neighborhood that includes restaurants, shops & parks within walking and biking distance; while also having easy access to I-25, LoHi, downtown Denver and surrounding neighborhoods.