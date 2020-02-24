2646 Akron Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e370d4e05f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton. New hardwood floors throughout home! Main Level features open floor plan with spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen with stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range, breakfast bar, granite counters and access to relaxing side yard with patio and hot tub. Great Master Suite with his/her closets & tiled 5 piece Master Bath soaking tub. Large front porch and fenced front yard adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage. Ideal location across from Westerly Creek Elementary and just blocks from Westerly Creek and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths. Close proximity to the A-Line Light Rail Station, Eastbridge Town Center, six Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. NO CATS Available August 15th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To Stanley Marketplace