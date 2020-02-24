All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:35 PM

2646 Akron Street

2646 Akron Street · No Longer Available
Location

2646 Akron Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e370d4e05f ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House with over 1500 sq ft of Living Space in the Westerly Creek Neighborhood of Stapleton. New hardwood floors throughout home! Main Level features open floor plan with spacious Living, Dining and Kitchen with stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range, breakfast bar, granite counters and access to relaxing side yard with patio and hot tub. Great Master Suite with his/her closets & tiled 5 piece Master Bath soaking tub. Large front porch and fenced front yard adjacent to landscaped courtyard; Central Air, and 2 car attached Garage. Ideal location across from Westerly Creek Elementary and just blocks from Westerly Creek and Greenway Park equipped with trails and walking paths. Close proximity to the A-Line Light Rail Station, Eastbridge Town Center, six Community Pools, Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center, the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. NO CATS Available August 15th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2646 Akron Street have any available units?
2646 Akron Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2646 Akron Street have?
Some of 2646 Akron Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2646 Akron Street currently offering any rent specials?
2646 Akron Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2646 Akron Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2646 Akron Street is pet friendly.
Does 2646 Akron Street offer parking?
Yes, 2646 Akron Street offers parking.
Does 2646 Akron Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2646 Akron Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2646 Akron Street have a pool?
Yes, 2646 Akron Street has a pool.
Does 2646 Akron Street have accessible units?
No, 2646 Akron Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2646 Akron Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2646 Akron Street does not have units with dishwashers.

