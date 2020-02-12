2637 Quitman Street

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Aaron- 502-807-4043

aaron.levitt@realatlas.com



Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home. Easily Bike to work downtown and enjoy all the best Denver has to offer! Walking distance from a lot of restaurants and breweries.



Unit Amenities:



- Fully remodeled kitchen with a ton of cabinet space

- Sizable Pantry

- Hardwood Floors

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bath

- California Closets

- Sunroom

- TWO car garage

- Built in hutch

- Fenced in Backyard

- Large window that allow plenty of light

- Washer/Dryer

- Swamp cooler

- Dining area



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $1,995 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy:

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Aaron- 502-807-4043

aaron.levitt@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

