2637 Quitman Street

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron- 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com
Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home. Easily Bike to work downtown and enjoy all the best Denver has to offer! Walking distance from a lot of restaurants and breweries.
Unit Amenities:
- Fully remodeled kitchen with a ton of cabinet space
- Sizable Pantry
- Amenity three
- Hardwood Floors
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bath
- California Closets
- Sunroom
- TWO car garage
- Built in hutch
- Fenced in Backyard
- Large window that allow plenty of light
- Washer/Dryer
- Swamp cooler
- Dining area
Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron- 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR
(RLNE2481502)