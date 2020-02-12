All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2637 Quitman Street

2637 Quitman Street · (513) 502-7085
Location

2637 Quitman Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2637 Quitman Street · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Town-home at Sloans Lake! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron- 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

Walk to Sloan's Lake in minutes from this gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath town-home. Easily Bike to work downtown and enjoy all the best Denver has to offer! Walking distance from a lot of restaurants and breweries.

Unit Amenities:

- Fully remodeled kitchen with a ton of cabinet space
- Sizable Pantry
- Amenity three
- Hardwood Floors
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bath
- California Closets
- Sunroom
- TWO car garage
- Built in hutch
- Fenced in Backyard
- Large window that allow plenty of light
- Washer/Dryer
- Swamp cooler
- Dining area

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy:
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Aaron- 502-807-4043
aaron.levitt@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE2481502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

