All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2632 Lowell Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2632 Lowell Blvd
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2632 Lowell Blvd

2632 Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2632 Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Grand 3BD, 3.5BA SloHi Home with Finished Basement, Fenced Yard, and 2-Car Garage - Unbeatable location sandwiched in-between Sloan's Lake and Highlands. Huge master suite with two walk-in closets and 5-piece bathroom. Finished basement has a bonus living area with wet bar and guest room. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3937455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have any available units?
2632 Lowell Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 Lowell Blvd have?
Some of 2632 Lowell Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 Lowell Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2632 Lowell Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 Lowell Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd offers parking.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have a pool?
No, 2632 Lowell Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2632 Lowell Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 Lowell Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 Lowell Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University