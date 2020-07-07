All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2623 Vrain Street

2623 Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 06/01/20 Amazing location in the Highlands, less than one block to Sloan's Lake Park!

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, cozy den with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout.
Patio overlooking very large backyard, off-street parking, washer/dryer in unit, excellent location.
Great neighborhood with close proximity to downtown Denver, Edgewater, Highlands Square and LoHi.
Easy commute to downtown

$ 2,250/month. $ 2,250 security deposit

CALL BILL 303-980-8962

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2623-vrain-st-denver-co-80212-usa/e7bf75a0-604e-4cc0-999a-9555352530cd

(RLNE5759753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Vrain Street have any available units?
2623 Vrain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Vrain Street have?
Some of 2623 Vrain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Vrain Street currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Vrain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Vrain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2623 Vrain Street is pet friendly.
Does 2623 Vrain Street offer parking?
Yes, 2623 Vrain Street offers parking.
Does 2623 Vrain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 Vrain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Vrain Street have a pool?
No, 2623 Vrain Street does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Vrain Street have accessible units?
No, 2623 Vrain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Vrain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Vrain Street has units with dishwashers.

