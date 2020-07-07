2623 Vrain Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 06/01/20 Amazing location in the Highlands, less than one block to Sloan's Lake Park!



2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, cozy den with fireplace, hardwood floors throughout.

Patio overlooking very large backyard, off-street parking, washer/dryer in unit, excellent location.

Great neighborhood with close proximity to downtown Denver, Edgewater, Highlands Square and LoHi.

Easy commute to downtown



$ 2,250/month. $ 2,250 security deposit



CALL BILL 303-980-8962



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2623-vrain-st-denver-co-80212-usa/e7bf75a0-604e-4cc0-999a-9555352530cd



(RLNE5759753)