2601 S. Lincoln St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean 4 bed Available NOW - Welcome to this 1/2 Duplex. This property has 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms in the basement that are non conforming. They are rooms with closets and doors and windows.

New Paint * New LED Lights * Fenced Back Yard * 1 Garage space

Great Location * Located on the bus line *

No Smoking No Vaping

Call or text 720-618-1324 for questions or to set up appointment to view

You can set up appointment on our website also.

www.Precisionhomespropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5440347)