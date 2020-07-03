All apartments in Denver
2601 S. Lincoln St.

2601 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

2601 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean 4 bed Available NOW - Welcome to this 1/2 Duplex. This property has 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms in the basement that are non conforming. They are rooms with closets and doors and windows.
New Paint * New LED Lights * Fenced Back Yard * 1 Garage space
Great Location * Located on the bus line *
No Smoking No Vaping
Call or text 720-618-1324 for questions or to set up appointment to view
You can set up appointment on our website also.
www.Precisionhomespropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5440347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have any available units?
2601 S. Lincoln St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2601 S. Lincoln St. currently offering any rent specials?
2601 S. Lincoln St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 S. Lincoln St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 S. Lincoln St. is pet friendly.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. offer parking?
Yes, 2601 S. Lincoln St. offers parking.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 S. Lincoln St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have a pool?
No, 2601 S. Lincoln St. does not have a pool.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have accessible units?
No, 2601 S. Lincoln St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 S. Lincoln St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 S. Lincoln St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 S. Lincoln St. does not have units with air conditioning.

