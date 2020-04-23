All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:24 AM

2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald

2591 Welton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Welton Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
2591 Welton St - Property Id: 122942

APARTMENT AMENITIES
White Quartz Countertops
Energy Star Rated Stainess Steel Appliances
Large Patios with Views!
50Mb Internet Connection Included
Front Load Washer & Dryer
Modern Plank Flooring
Low Profile Carpet
Electronic Thermostat
Expansive Walk-in Closets
Large Picture Windows
European Roller Shades
Large Walk-in Showers
Soaking Bathtubs
Energy Efficient AC and Heating
Spacious Islands with Pendant Lighting
Gourmet Kitchens with 42" Tall Cabinets
Dishwasher
Disposal

PET POLICY
Max 2 pets per apartment, Max weight 80 lb each, One-time Pet Fee $500.00, Rent $50.00 per month
Breed Restrictions: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Bull Mastiffs, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Shar Peis, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf Hybrids or any variation or mixes of these breeds.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122942
Property Id 122942

(RLNE4893668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have any available units?
2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have?
Some of 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald currently offering any rent specials?
2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald is pet friendly.
Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald offer parking?
No, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald does not offer parking.
Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have a pool?
No, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald does not have a pool.
Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have accessible units?
No, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald has units with dishwashers.
