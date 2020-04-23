2591 Welton St Ella Fitzgerald

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

2591 Welton St - Property Id: 122942



APARTMENT AMENITIES

White Quartz Countertops

Energy Star Rated Stainess Steel Appliances

Large Patios with Views!

50Mb Internet Connection Included

Front Load Washer & Dryer

Modern Plank Flooring

Low Profile Carpet

Electronic Thermostat

Expansive Walk-in Closets

Large Picture Windows

European Roller Shades

Large Walk-in Showers

Soaking Bathtubs

Energy Efficient AC and Heating

Spacious Islands with Pendant Lighting

Gourmet Kitchens with 42" Tall Cabinets

Dishwasher

Disposal



PET POLICY

Max 2 pets per apartment, Max weight 80 lb each, One-time Pet Fee $500.00, Rent $50.00 per month

Breed Restrictions: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Bull Mastiffs, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Shar Peis, Siberian Huskies, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf Hybrids or any variation or mixes of these breeds.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122942

