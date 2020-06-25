Amenities

Warm and spacious 4-bdrm in Harvey Park - Great remodel - Huge yard - Tandem garage

2567 S Vrain St, Denver, CO 80219

AVAILABLE NOW

$2,245 / month

KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1955

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2-car (tandem) garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $2,000

Pets Policy: Dogs OK

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Welcome home to this stunning, 4-bedroom Harvey Park remodel, offering spacious, comfortable living inside and out. Every floor of this sunny tri-level has been updated, from the refinished hardwood floors and modern kitchen on the main floor to the uniquely tiled bathrooms on the upper and lower levels.



Open floorplan on the main floor with spacious living / dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, undermount double sinks, stainless steel appliances, ample counter and cabinet space -- with a large window that floods the room with natural light.



Upper level features two good-sized bedrooms with lots of closet and storage space, and a bright remodeled bathroom.



The lower level is above-grade, so the bedrooms are sunny and spacious. Full bath with all the upgrades, plus extra storage round out the lower level. Central air and high-end finishes throughout.



The laundry, including high-efficiency washer and dryer, is off the kitchen, and leads to your large, beautifully landscaped back yard, complete with irrigation system and a large raised bed, perfect for flowers or vegetables. Plenty of space for your patio furniture and grill -- it's an oasis, just waiting for family and friends to gather.



Parking is a breeze with the tandem garage plus a carport. Rear half of the brick garage would be great as a studio or a shop, or provides tons of storage. The large front yard is professionally landscaped as well, with flagstone patio and tiered gardens and lawn.



Just blocks to Harvey Park, which includes a great lake to stroll around, a huge playground and a rec center that's open 6 days a week. Also close to Bear Valley and Bear Creek Park. Quick access to Hwy 285 and the mountains, or downtown via Broadway or Santa Fe. This home has it all. Come make it yours!



LEASE TERMS

Rent is $2,245; deposit $2000. 12-month lease or longer. Up to two well-behaved adult dogs will be considered with additional fees - please ask for details. (Sorry, no cats.) Dog must be spayed/neutered, up-to-date on shots and licensed in Denver. Application fee is $50 per adult. No more than three unrelated adults. Rental requirements include: Income of 3 times the monthly rent, good credit, solid rental or home-ownership history. Please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers or smoking of any kind (Also, no cannabis, vaping, hookah - you get the idea). This home is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please set a showing - you won't be disappointed!