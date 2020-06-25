All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 26 2019 at 12:08 AM

2567 S. Vrain St

2567 South Vrain Street · No Longer Available
Location

2567 South Vrain Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Warm and spacious 4-bdrm in Harvey Park - Great remodel - Huge yard - Tandem garage
2567 S Vrain St, Denver, CO 80219
AVAILABLE NOW
$2,245 / month
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1955
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2-car (tandem) garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $2,000
Pets Policy: Dogs OK
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
________________________________________
Welcome home to this stunning, 4-bedroom Harvey Park remodel, offering spacious, comfortable living inside and out. Every floor of this sunny tri-level has been updated, from the refinished hardwood floors and modern kitchen on the main floor to the uniquely tiled bathrooms on the upper and lower levels.

Open floorplan on the main floor with spacious living / dining room. Kitchen features granite countertops, undermount double sinks, stainless steel appliances, ample counter and cabinet space -- with a large window that floods the room with natural light.

Upper level features two good-sized bedrooms with lots of closet and storage space, and a bright remodeled bathroom.

The lower level is above-grade, so the bedrooms are sunny and spacious. Full bath with all the upgrades, plus extra storage round out the lower level. Central air and high-end finishes throughout.

The laundry, including high-efficiency washer and dryer, is off the kitchen, and leads to your large, beautifully landscaped back yard, complete with irrigation system and a large raised bed, perfect for flowers or vegetables. Plenty of space for your patio furniture and grill -- it's an oasis, just waiting for family and friends to gather.

Parking is a breeze with the tandem garage plus a carport. Rear half of the brick garage would be great as a studio or a shop, or provides tons of storage. The large front yard is professionally landscaped as well, with flagstone patio and tiered gardens and lawn.

Just blocks to Harvey Park, which includes a great lake to stroll around, a huge playground and a rec center that's open 6 days a week. Also close to Bear Valley and Bear Creek Park. Quick access to Hwy 285 and the mountains, or downtown via Broadway or Santa Fe. This home has it all. Come make it yours!

________________________________________
LEASE TERMS
Rent is $2,245; deposit $2000. 12-month lease or longer. Up to two well-behaved adult dogs will be considered with additional fees - please ask for details. (Sorry, no cats.) Dog must be spayed/neutered, up-to-date on shots and licensed in Denver. Application fee is $50 per adult. No more than three unrelated adults. Rental requirements include: Income of 3 times the monthly rent, good credit, solid rental or home-ownership history. Please ask for details. Sorry, no smokers or smoking of any kind (Also, no cannabis, vaping, hookah - you get the idea). This home is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please set a showing - you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

