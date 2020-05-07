All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:20 PM

2564 Gilpin Street

2564 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2564 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home with large lot close to DU and Wash Park. Granite countertops, Stainless appliances, washer/dryer and garage! Must See!
Ground level is 705 Square feet and the basement is finished making the total finished square feet 1331.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 Gilpin Street have any available units?
2564 Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2564 Gilpin Street have?
Some of 2564 Gilpin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2564 Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
No, 2564 Gilpin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2564 Gilpin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2564 Gilpin Street offers parking.
Does 2564 Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2564 Gilpin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 2564 Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2564 Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 2564 Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2564 Gilpin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
