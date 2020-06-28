All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 256 N Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
256 N Washington St
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

256 N Washington St

256 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

256 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
One Bedroom close to Wash Park - Property Id: 145190

Surrounded by restaurants, bars, bike paths, trails and shopping, with Denver's most vibrant park as its heart the West Wash Park Neighborhood is yours to explore. Feel free to stroll along the Cherry Creek bike path, go jogging in Wash Park, shopping down Old Gaylord Street or wandering down South Broadway, West Wash Park is the spot. Come for Wash Park and stay for the first-rate quality of life.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145190p
Property Id 145190

(RLNE5079063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 N Washington St have any available units?
256 N Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 N Washington St have?
Some of 256 N Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
256 N Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 N Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 N Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 256 N Washington St offer parking?
No, 256 N Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 256 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 N Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 N Washington St have a pool?
No, 256 N Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 256 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 256 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 256 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St
Denver, CO 80202
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University