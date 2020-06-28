256 N Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

One Bedroom close to Wash Park - Property Id: 145190



Surrounded by restaurants, bars, bike paths, trails and shopping, with Denver's most vibrant park as its heart the West Wash Park Neighborhood is yours to explore. Feel free to stroll along the Cherry Creek bike path, go jogging in Wash Park, shopping down Old Gaylord Street or wandering down South Broadway, West Wash Park is the spot. Come for Wash Park and stay for the first-rate quality of life.

