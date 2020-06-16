All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2556 Julian Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2556 Julian Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2556 Julian Street

2556 Julian Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2556 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 Walk to Sloan's Lake & Highland Square! Dogs ok! - Property Id: 84327

Adorable, bright condo in a small building, walking distance to Sloan's Lake and Highland Square. Garage, private fenced yard, dog door (for a little guy!), and fabulous neighbors. Hardwood floors, granite counters, dishwasher, nice washer/dryer, and numerous smart home features - thermostat, front door lock, and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84327
Property Id 84327

(RLNE4841125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Julian Street have any available units?
2556 Julian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Julian Street have?
Some of 2556 Julian Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Julian Street currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Julian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Julian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 Julian Street is pet friendly.
Does 2556 Julian Street offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Julian Street offers parking.
Does 2556 Julian Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Julian Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Julian Street have a pool?
No, 2556 Julian Street does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Julian Street have accessible units?
No, 2556 Julian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Julian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Julian Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
1775 Federal
1775 Federal Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University