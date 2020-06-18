All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

2551 Newport Street

2551 North Newport Street · No Longer Available
Location

2551 North Newport Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Updated Light & Bright Home!! --Across from Stapleton Town Center!! - Come home to this 3 bedroom 1 bath home full of charm is in one of Denver's most desirable areas. Walking distance to the cool strip of restaurants and shops in the downtown strip of Stapleton Town Center.

This light & bright home has new carpet, fresh paint, updated eat-in kitchen and a walk in closet in the Master Bedroom.

The large fenced backyard and patio is perfect for those play dates or a barbeque. With large windows throughout, The updates, and the location ---this one will go fast!

Call 303-233-3975 Ext 18 to schedule a showing OR Text 303-525-0462

You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE3957991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

