2548 Syracuse St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5a2cd904d ---- **Please visit our website at WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.** 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Townhome with 1425 sq ft of living in space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton. Upstairs Loft with Balcony can be used as a Study, Play Room or Family Room. Unique Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Oversized Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and 5 piece Bath and private balcony. Large Kitchen that flows into an accommodating Dining Room. 2 Car ?side by side? Garage Splash in the Aviator Pool, grab lunch in the East 29th Ave Town Center, or play at Fred Thomas Park ? all less than 4 blocks away! Close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, 80 Acre Central Park with playground, sledding hill and soccer fields, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!) and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 5th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools