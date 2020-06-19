All apartments in Denver
2546 Glenarm Place

2546 Glenarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

2546 Glenarm Place, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9b68c3084 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Stainless Steel Appliances, butcher block kitchen island, canned lighting, hardwood floors, porch, and evaporative cooling. Generous bedrooms and closet space. 2 car garage with built-ins, large storage rack, loft storage space, and workbench/workspace. Fresh paint, fresh carpet, new blinds, and landscaping! AWESOME LOCATION: Very walkable area and is a biker\'s paradise with flat terrain and close proximity to conveniences! Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver\'s top restaurants, 83 Walk Score, a two minute walk from the D-Line Light Rail D-Line at the 25th & Welton Station stop! OPEN LAYOUT: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room. Really nice 2nd story master suite. Stand up shower. Walkout balcony. Main level has a living room, sitting area, galley kitchen at the back. Backyard door at the back of the kitchen. Deck, detached garage. 2 bedrooms on the main. Washer/dryer is downstairs. Fresh paint/refinished cabinets. Updated bathrooms! NEARBY SCHOOLS: University Prep, Polaris, Gilpin Elementary, Manual, The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $250 additional deposit $25/mo pet rent per pet. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). No more than 2 pets. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. 2 Car Garage Butcher Block Island En Suite Master Evaporative Cooler Fabulous Walkable Location Front Porch Lots Of Storage New Carpet New Landscaping New Paint Remodeled Walkout Balcony Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2546 Glenarm Place have any available units?
2546 Glenarm Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2546 Glenarm Place have?
Some of 2546 Glenarm Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2546 Glenarm Place currently offering any rent specials?
2546 Glenarm Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2546 Glenarm Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2546 Glenarm Place is pet friendly.
Does 2546 Glenarm Place offer parking?
Yes, 2546 Glenarm Place offers parking.
Does 2546 Glenarm Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2546 Glenarm Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2546 Glenarm Place have a pool?
No, 2546 Glenarm Place does not have a pool.
Does 2546 Glenarm Place have accessible units?
No, 2546 Glenarm Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2546 Glenarm Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2546 Glenarm Place does not have units with dishwashers.

