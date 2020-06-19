2546 Glenarm Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d9b68c3084 ---- HIGHLIGHTS: Restored Victorian with original features and modern conveniences. Stainless Steel Appliances, butcher block kitchen island, canned lighting, hardwood floors, porch, and evaporative cooling. Generous bedrooms and closet space. 2 car garage with built-ins, large storage rack, loft storage space, and workbench/workspace. Fresh paint, fresh carpet, new blinds, and landscaping! AWESOME LOCATION: Very walkable area and is a biker\'s paradise with flat terrain and close proximity to conveniences! Right around the block from Light Rail and Curtis Park. 5 Minutes from downtown, near some of Denver\'s top restaurants, 83 Walk Score, a two minute walk from the D-Line Light Rail D-Line at the 25th & Welton Station stop! OPEN LAYOUT: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining room. Really nice 2nd story master suite. Stand up shower. Walkout balcony. Main level has a living room, sitting area, galley kitchen at the back. Backyard door at the back of the kitchen. Deck, detached garage. 2 bedrooms on the main. Washer/dryer is downstairs. Fresh paint/refinished cabinets. Updated bathrooms! NEARBY SCHOOLS: University Prep, Polaris, Gilpin Elementary, Manual, The Goddard School, Bright Horizons Montessori. NEED TO KNOW: First month\'s rent 1 month\'s deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Pets welcome. $250 additional deposit $25/mo pet rent per pet. Pet registration will be required upon applying ($20). No more than 2 pets. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. Tenants responsible for Xcel (Gas/Electric), water, cable, internet, basic yard care, and snow removal. 2 Car Garage Butcher Block Island En Suite Master Evaporative Cooler Fabulous Walkable Location Front Porch Lots Of Storage New Carpet New Landscaping New Paint Remodeled Walkout Balcony Washer/Dryer